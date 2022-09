Rutgers will try to get off to a 2-0 start for the second straight year when it plays its home opener against Wagner of the Football Championship Subdivision. It’s the first meeting between schools. Rutgers beat Boston College 22-21 last week. The Seahawks dropped their opener 48-31 to Fordham. Wagner will be paid a $425,000 guarantee.

