Tennessee-Pittsburgh tilt highlights Week 2 in the ACC

History will be made when No. 24 Tennessee visits No. 17 Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic. The Panthers have never hosted a team from the Southeastern Conference. The game honors Majors, who coached both teams, in a series that dates to 1980. The Vols have never beaten the Panthers in three prior meetings, including a 41-34 Panthers victory last year in Knoxville when Kenny Pickett threw for two scores and ran for a third and Pitt’s defense was dominant.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.