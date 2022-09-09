Chimaev badly misses weight for UFC 279 main event vs Diaz

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for the main event at UFC 279. He came in 7 1/2 pounds over the welterweight limit, throwing his showdown with Nate Diaz into doubt. Chimaev is a Chechen-born Swede considered one of mixed martial arts’ top rising stars. But he weighed 178.5 pounds Friday morning at the UFC Apex Gym. That’s far over the maximum 171 pounds. The UFC didn’t immediately announce whether Diaz or Chimaev will stay on the pay-per-view card, either in two new bouts or against each other at a catchweight that would mean an enormous boost in pay for the 37-year-old Diaz.

