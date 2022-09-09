Dixon still in IndyCar title fight despite Indy 500 gaffe

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Scott Dixon knows IndyCar’s tightest championship race in nearly 20 years would have probably been long decided if not for a rare gaffe by The Iceman in the Indianapolis 500. Dixon was the dominant car at Indianapolis in May and led 95 laps until a late speeding penalty took the New Zealander out of contention. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson instead won the race, and because the Indy 500 is worth double points, put Ericsson in title contention. Dixon, meanwhile, lost out on points that could have already decided the title. He heads into Sunday’s finale at Laguna Seca trailing points leader Will Power by 20 points. Dixon is seeking a seventh championship, which would tie him with the greats of motorsports.

