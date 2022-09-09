Franco activated by Rays before series opener In Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Wander Franco was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays after missing two months with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery. The 21-year-old was batting second in a series opener against the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Franco went on the IL on July 10. A an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Durham in mid-August was cut short in its first game when the former top prospect experienced a sore hand. He resumed play with Durham last Sunday and went 6 for 11 in three games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.