Grieving Indiana State looks ahead after deadly car crash
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State receiver Dante Hendrix says he sees his team healing slowly since a car crash killed two teammates and injured two others two weeks ago. The wreck also killed another student 11 miles from campus last month. Hendrix says the team has talked about the emotions of loss and that getting back to football has also helped. The Sycamores won last week’s season opener. They play at Purdue on Saturday seeking their first 2-0 start since 1986.