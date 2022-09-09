Grieving Indiana State looks ahead after deadly car crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State receiver Dante Hendrix says he sees his team healing slowly since a car crash killed two teammates and injured two others two weeks ago. The wreck also killed another student 11 miles from campus last month. Hendrix says the team has talked about the emotions of loss and that getting back to football has also helped. The Sycamores won last week’s season opener. They play at Purdue on Saturday seeking their first 2-0 start since 1986.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.