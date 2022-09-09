Herta unsure if IndyCar farewell and move to F1 are imminent
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Holton Herta refuses to wonder if Sunday’s season-ending race is his final IndyCar start for now. His name is thick in the Formula One rumor mill and an advisor to Red Bull says a deal is in place to make Herta the first American on the F1 grid since 2015. Herta says that was news to him and he’s not considering his future plans until after the IndyCar season. Herta also says he’d prefer not to receive an exemption to earn the Super License to compete in F1. He’d like FI to put a heavier emphasis on IndyCar competition.