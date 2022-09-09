IOC publishes rights strategy months after Beijing Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has finally approved its human rights strategy. It completed a years-long process months after the Beijing Olympics brought scrutiny on how sports engage with a host nation’s record on discrimination and civil liberties. The 50-page Olympic document was guided by United Nations principles. It comes the week after the outgoing U.N. human rights chief suggested China’s detention of Uyghurs and other ethnic groups may be a crime against humanity. The IOC says its new rights framework “will fundamentally shape the working practices of the IOC, the Olympic Games and the Olympic movement.”

