Jeongeun Lee6 finds her form and leads LPGA in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeongeun Lee6 has the 36-hole lead after a 63 at the LPGA Tour event in Cincinnati. Lee6 hasn’t had a top 10 in six months, and her only LPGA win was the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open. But she’s been working on her swing and it paid off at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Lee6 had her best score in nearly a year. One shot behind is Janet Lin. She had a 68. Ten players are within five shots of Lee6. Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis will be around for the weekend. The 16-year-old had a 66.