Jets’ Brown out with shoulder injury, Fant to start at LT
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown will miss the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for a few weeks. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that the team was still gathering medical information on Brown’s shoulder but acknowledged there’s a chance the 37-year-old offensive lineman could end up on injured reserve. That would sideline him for at least four games. George Fant will slide from right tackle to left and start Sunday in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle.