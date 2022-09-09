Jimmie Johnson has Carvana sponsorship for 2023 racing plans

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson says sponsor Carvana has agreed to fund next year’s racing endeavors. The seven-time NASCAR champion will use the next few weeks to determine his 2023 schedule. Johnson just a week ago said he was still seeking funding for a full IndyCar season. But he’s also impatiently awaiting IndyCar’s upcoming schedule because he wants to be part of NASCAR’s special project to take a Hendrick Motorsports entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’s not closed the door on running another NASCAR race some day, and explained at Laguna Seca Raceway that he has multiple offers to compete in a variety of motorsports series.

