Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances to finally get a good result at the Italian Grand Prix. Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium, with the Red Bull driver’s best result being fifth in 2018. Verstappen did not even manage to finish the past two editions of the Italian GP at all. But the Dutch driver will take to the track on Sunday on the back of four straight wins and with his Red Bull having had a superior straight-line speed all season. He also holds a 109-point advantage over Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Pérez.

