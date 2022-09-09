Pogba’s brother denies extortion attempt against France star
PARIS (AP) — The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba has denied that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder. Mathias Pogba’s lawyer Richard Arbib said in a statement Friday that his client wants “to state emphatically that he is a complete stranger to any extortionate attempt against his brother.” French authorities are investigating allegations Pogba was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends who demanded 13 million euros ($13 million) from the former Manchester United midfielder.