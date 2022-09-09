PSG distances itself from hooligans involved in Nice fights

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has condemned the violence that marred a match between Nice and Cologne in the Europa Conference League after it emerged that fans from a banned group of hardcore PSG fans took part in the clashes. The start of the match on Thursday was delayed by about an hour because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. French media reported that dozens of people were injured and that PSG hooligans had joined the German fans. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. PSG said in a statement it has been deeply engaged over the past 10 years in preventing football violence and pointed out that the Supras Auteuil fan group has been disbanded in 2010.

