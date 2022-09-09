Rams need improvement everywhere after blowout loss to Bills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ honeymoon from their Super Bowl championship didn’t even last until the first Sunday of the next regular season. Their 31-10 thrashing from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night was a brutal reminder that last season’s title and even the last half-decade of success under Sean McVay guarantees the Rams nothing in a new year. While Los Angeles still has elite talent, it couldn’t keep up with Buffalo, widely considered to be a top contender for the crown. The Rams’ best opponents will all be hungry for what they have, and this blowout defeat was a quick reminder.

