Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens and Lamar Jackson still haven’t agreed on a contract extension and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep Jackson after this season, if need be.