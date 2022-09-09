Salisbury, Ram repeat as US Open men’s doubles champions

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Salisbury slammed away an overhead to clinch another U.S. Open men’s doubles title, raised his arms and hugged partner Rajeev Ram. There wasn’t much of a celebration beyond that. It didn’t feel right to the British player while there’s so much sadness at home following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Salisbury and Ram became just the second team to repeat as men’s doubles champions at the U.S. Open in the professional era with their 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

