Skippers Ainslie, Spithill look to regain sea legs in SailGP
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
Two of the world’s best skippers are trying to regain their sea legs before falling further behind in SailGP’s race for the $1 million Season 3 championship. Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie will return to the fleet this weekend in St. Tropez, France. He missed the previous regatta in Copenhagen after his foiling 50-foot catamaran was severely damaged when it hit a submerged object during practice. U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill hasn’t finished above fifth in four regattas this year. He finished a disappointing eighth in the nine-boat fleet in home waters in Chicago three regattas ago.