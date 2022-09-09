Skip to Content
Smyly, Gomes, Hoerner help Cubs beat Giants, 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth. Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.

