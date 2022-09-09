Spain’s female soccer referees strike ahead of league start

MADRID (AP) — The start of Spain’s women’s soccer league is in danger after the country’s female referees called a strike as they demand better pay and working conditions. The league is scheduled to start play on Saturday. This will be the first season of a fully professional competition for its players, who had campaigned for years for better working conditions and pay. But the referees argue they have been left behind. They say “we want to get back on the field, but under the appropriate conditions.” The league has replied by saying that the referees and assistants face disciplinary and legal action if they don’t show up for work.

