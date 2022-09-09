Skip to Content
Ukraine players, amid war, drawing inspiration from homeland

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Ukraine’s national basketball team gathered this summer tasked with lifting the spirits of those back home in a war-torn country. Turns out, it was the other way around. A long summer slate of games didn’t start well for Ukraine. Losses were piling up, tension was mounting, frustration was obvious. Something had to change. That’s when the team had a meeting and decided they would draw inspiration from those who are fighting for their nation’s freedom in the war against Russia.

Associated Press

