Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:56 PM

Unstoppable: Browns star Garrett driven to chase greatness

KTVZ

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett has changed. Cleveland’s star defensive end is not only bigger and stronger heading into his sixth NFL season, but he’s more driven than ever to win. Garrett took last year’s disappointing season for the Browns personally, and he dedicated himself during the offseason to not let it happen again. Garrett studied other notable sports stars like Michael Jordan, Tim Brady and LeBron James to see what made them tick and what made them consistent winners. Garrett has become a more vocal leader for the Browns, who will open their season on Sunday against Carolina and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content