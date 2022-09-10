Abilene Christian rallies past Prairie View behind McIvor

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor overcame three interceptions throwing for a touchdown and running for another both in the fourth quarter and Abilene Christian rallied to beat Prairie View A&M 21-13. McIvor threw an 8-yard touchdown to Noah Caldwell with 11:27 left in the fourth to give the Wildcats the lead for good at 14-13. His 2-yard scoring run with 5:05 sealed it. Trazon Connley threw for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.

