Canha’s slam caps 8-run 4th inning, Mets rout Marlins 11-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3. Carlos Carrasco pitched six innings of one-run ball for the win and Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who moved back into first place in the NL East by a half-game over Atlanta. New York began the night trailing in the division for the first time since April 11. The defending champion Braves overtook New York by a half-game Friday but lost 3-1 at Seattle late Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.