FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored two goals in Dallas’ 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC. After the win, Dallas is now 13-8-10, while LAFC dropped to 19-8-3.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.