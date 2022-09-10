Gronowski accounts for 3 TDs; S. Dakota St. beats UC Davis

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for a touchdown and ran for two more scores, Isaiah Davis had 25 carries for 112 yards and South Dakota State held on to beat UC Davis 24-22. Gronowski was 13-of-21 passing for 110 yards with two interceptions. He opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with a 1-yard TD run and capped an 11-play, 86-yard drive when he scored on a 5-yard run that made it 17-7 late in the second quarter. Miles Hastings completed 26 of 43 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for UC Davis (0-2). South Dakota State (1-1), which is ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll following a 7-3 loss to Iowa in its opener, committed three turnovers and finished with just 250 total yards.

