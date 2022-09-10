Katoa’s TD lifts No. 21 BYU past No. 9 Baylor 26-20 in 2OT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Lopini Katoa barreled into the end zone on a 3-yard run to lift No. 21 BYU to a 26-20 victory over No. 9 Baylor in double overtime. Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and added a 22-yard TD catch, to lead BYU (2-0) in the win. Chase Roberts had a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Cougars. Roberts also threw a touchdown pass to Hall in the third quarter. Blake Shapen threw for 134 yards and a touchdown while Qualan Jones added a pair of touchdown runs for Baylor. Jones and Craig Williams combined for 135 yards on 33 carries. Shapen’s incompletion on fourth down in double overtime sealed the upset win for BYU. The Bears (1-1) were one of three Top 10 teams to lose on Saturday along with No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame.

