McCall rallies Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-24

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27. The FCS Runnin’ Bulldogs trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game. But McCall led the Chanticleers on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin.

