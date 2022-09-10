Northern Arizona edges Sam Houston 10-3

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — RJ Martinez scored the game’s only touchdown and Northern Arizona defeated Sam Houston 10-3. Jhasi Wilson strip-sacked Jordan Yates and Mark Ho Ching recovered the fumble at the Sam Houston 27. Five plays later Martinez went in from 1 for a 7-3 lead late in the first half. Collin Robbins capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 19-yard field goal to make it a seven-point lead in the third quarter. Sam Houston’s only points came on Seth Morgan’s 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.