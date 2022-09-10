Rogers throws 4 TDs, Mississippi State handles Arizona 39-17

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking — and Mississippi State beat Arizona 39-17. It was a strange game for the Bulldogs, who looked like they were going to pull away multiple times before costly turnovers allowed Arizona to stay in the game. Rogers finished 38-of-48 passing, completing 15 passes in a row at one point in the second half. Mississippi State finished with 401 total yards, including 104 on the ground.

