Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State 34-17. Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 44 yards for the Cowboys. Emory Jones passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a score for Arizona State. Jones connected with Elijhah Badger for a 21-yard touchdown that cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 20-17 with 14:25 to play. Oklahoma State responded, and Sanders found Bryson Green for a 31-yard score on a flea flicker.

