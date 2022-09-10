Scott, Chafin help Incarnate Word rally past Nevada 55-41

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes, two to Darion Chafin who had a school-record 262 yards receiving, and Incarnate Word came back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Nevada 55-41. Nevada built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter before the Cardinals scored the next 35 points. Scott threw a 10-yard TD pass to Marcus Cooper to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 48-34 midway through the fourth quarter. Nate Cox was 22-of-43 passing for 302 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolf Pack. He also ran for a score.

