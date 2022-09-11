49ers TE George Kittle sidelined vs. Bears by groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is inactive for the team’s season opener at the Chicago Bears because of a groin injury. Kittle got hurt during a light practice on Monday. He was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. Kittle’s injury means second-year quarterback Trey Lance will be without one of his top targets in his third career start. The 28-year-old Kittle also is a key part of San Francisco’s running game as one of the better blocking tight ends in the league.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.