All-Pro G Quenton Nelson, Colts sign extension before opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension. The team announced the deal late Saturday, though it did not release terms. ESPN reported it was for four years with an average annual payout of $20 million, with $60 million guaranteed. Both would be record numbers for a guard. Nelson has been selected to Pro Bowls in each of his first four seasons and could have become a free agent in March.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.