Atalanta wastes chance to reclaim Serie A lead with 1-1 draw

ROME (AP) — Atalanta wasted a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead when it was held to a 1-1 draw at home by promoted Cremonese. The result left unbeaten Atalanta second but level on points with leader Napoli and third-place AC Milan. Emanuele Valeri equalized for Cremonese in the 78th off a rebound four minutes after Merih Demiral had put Atalanta ahead by redirecting a free kick from Teun Koopmeiners with a header. Napoli beat Spezia 1-0 on Saturday and Milan won 2-1 at Sampdoria. Juventus was hosting Salernitana later.

