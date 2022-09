PARIS (AP) — Strasbourg hit the woodwork twice and dominated throughout but was held to a 0-0 draw at Clermont in the French league. Strasbourg is still looking for a first win this season. It has taken just five points from its opening seven matches and languishes in the relegation zone. Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw made two decisive saves. Clermont has 10 points from seven matches. It’s nine points behind leader PSG.

