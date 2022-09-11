Shane Lowry secures win ‘for the good guys’ at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole to win the BMW PGA Championship by one shot. Rory McIlroy had an eagle putt to force a playoff but it came up an inch short. McIlroy and Jon Rahm finished in a tie for second. It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth. Lowry called it a win “for the good guys” who have rejected the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series LIV Golf. The tournament was reduced to 54 holes with no play on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.