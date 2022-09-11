MATCHDAY: Roma visits Empoli after consecutive losses

Jose Mourinho’s Roma looks to bounce back from consecutive losses when it visits winless Empoli in Serie A. Roma had been unbeaten until a 4-0 drubbing by Udinese last weekend followed by a 2-1 defeat at Ludogorets in the Europa League. Newly signed center forward Andrea Belotti appeared out of form against Ludogorets but Tammy Abraham is expected back for the game in Tuscany. Osasuna visits promoted Almería looking for its second consecutive victory to stay near the top of the Spanish league.

