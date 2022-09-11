McCoughtry’s USA Basketball comeback bid ends

Angel McCoughtry’s USA Basketball comeback has ended. The two-time Olympian isn’t part of the group the U.S. is taking to Australia to prepare for the World Cup that begins later this month in Sydney. The Americans still have 18 players on their roster. The final 12-player roster for the World Cup is due 48 hours before the start of play. Heading to Australia on Monday are Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and NaLyssa Smith. All spent the week training in Las Vegas. Not making the trip are Natasha Howard, Aerial Powers, Kayla McBride, Katie Lou Samuelson and McCoughtry. Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart will join the group in Australia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.