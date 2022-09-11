Nebraska students chant ‘Fire Frost’ after Ga. Southern win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and Georgia Southern beat the three-touchdown-favorite Cornhuskers 45-42. The Huskers’ Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard field goal attempt as time ran out and Georgia Southern players ran onto the field to celebrate the program’s first win in 13 games against Power Five opponents. The loss turns up the pressure on embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who now faces a home game next week against No. 7 Oklahoma.

