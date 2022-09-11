Pakistan elects to field against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan has won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup. Sri Lanka will be defending a target after winning four consecutive games while chasing targets that included the victory in the last Super 4 game against Pakistan. Captain Dasun Shanaka said he would’ve bowled first had he won his fifth toss in a row, but was happy to bat first in the final as Sri Lanka retained the same playing XI that bowled out Pakistan for 121 in the last Super 4 game at the same venue. Pakistan made two changes to the team that was bowled out for 121 in the last game against Sri Lanka. All-rounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah, who both starred in Pakistan’s sensational one-wicket win over Afghanistan, returned in place of Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.