Rays reliever Raley to miss Canada trip over vaccine issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley will miss the Rays’ five-game, four-day series at Toronto because players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Canada. Rays manager Kevin Cash says Raley will be the only player not making the trip. Raley will lose $93,407 of his $4.25 million salary. He lost the same amount when he missed the Rays’ first series at Toronto this year, from June 30 to July 3, bringing his total loss to $186,814. A 34-year-old left-hander, Raley is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA and six saves in 52 appearances this season.

