Ukraine ousted from EuroBasket by Poland, 94-86

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine’s run at EuroBasket is over. A.J. Slaughter scored 24 points, Mateusz Ponitka added 22 and Poland ousted Ukraine from the European championships with a 94-86 victory on Sunday. Aleksander Balcerowski scored 14 and Michal Sokolowski finished with 13 for Poland. It now plays Slovenia in the quarterfinals. Ukraine’s national team played and trained in several countries around Europe throughout the summer but couldn’t gather in its own because of the ongoing war that was prompted by Russia’s invasion in February.

