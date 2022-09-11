Vinícius, Rodrygo lead perfect Madrid to win over Mallorca
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo have come through in the absence of Karim Benzema to keep Real Madrid perfect this season. Vinícius and Rodrygo scored second-half goals as Madrid came from behind to defeat Mallorca 4-1 for its fifth straight win in the Spanish league. Madrid was without the injured Benzema and other regular starters as coach Carlo Ancelotti rotated his squad ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday. It was the seventh straight victory for Madrid in all competitions.