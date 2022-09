A’ja Wilson has the Las Vegas Aces one victory away from the franchise’s first WNBA championship. She has been dominant on both ends of the court for the Aces, becoming the first player in WNBA history to have over 20 points and 10 rebounds in five consecutive playoff games. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-0, and Game 3 against the Sun is Thursday night in Connecticut.

