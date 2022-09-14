Akers, Robinson respond to lack of action with Rams’ offense

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Whether carrying the ball or recovering from injury, Cam Akers’ brief NFL career has been all about getting places in a hurry. So when Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said last week that he wanted more urgency from his top running back, the football world was surprised. So was Akers, it turns out. But Akers is taking in stride McVay’s callout and his lack of playing time in the Rams’ season-opening blowout loss to Buffalo. Receiver Allen Robinson also isn’t at all concerned about his lack of involvement in the Rams’ offense during a 31-10 defeat that felt bigger than any one player’s problems.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.