Alcántara’s 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep. Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by winner Reyes Moronta. Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title.

