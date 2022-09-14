A’s rally for 2 in 9th, use Seager’s error to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Stephen Vogt’s routine grounder with two outs in the ninth inning glanced off Texas shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, scoring the go-ahead run as the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Rangers 8-7. The A’s trailed 7-6 entering the ninth. Pinch-hitter Sheldon Neuse led off with a single and Vimael Machin tied it with a two-out double. Vogt then pulled a grounder and Seager, shifted to the right side of the diamond, misplayed for an error that let Machin score. The A’s are now 2-71 when trailing after seven innings.

