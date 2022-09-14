Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears hope the improvement their offense showed in the second half of their season-opening win carries over to their game at rival Green Bay this week. Chicago started to click in the second half against San Francisco and pulled out a surprising 19-10 win in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. The Bears finished with 204 yards after managing just 68 in the first two quarters. But there were sparks in the second half that they hope can propel them forward.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.