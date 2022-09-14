Browns rookie kicker York taking early success in stride
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cade York has become a cult hero in Cleveland. The Browns rookie kicker has quickly endeared himself to fans after making a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds Sunday to give the Browns a win over Carolina and their first Week 1 victory since 2004. York was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his sensational debut. He made three other field goals and two extra points in Cleveland’s 26-24 win. York, who was drafted in the fourth round, has taken his early success in stride. He knows he’s only as good as his last kick. The Browns host the New York Jets on Sunday.